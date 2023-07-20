COP28 president-designate meets FM Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen assured of all possible support from Bangladesh to the UNFCCC COP28 presidency, including as a member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Troika. He made this assurance while meeting with COP28 president-designate and UAE’s industry and advanced technology minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber at his office today.

The Bangladesh foreign minister thanked the COP28 president-designate for visiting the country and meeting with government, civil society, and youth representatives, says a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Foreign minister Momen stressed that Bangladesh would like to see a concrete outcome on proposed loss and damage fund. The COP28 president-designate shared his optimism about operationalizing the fund during his tenure.