Save money, produce food to face tough days ahead: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked all to make their best effort to increase food production amid a strong prediction that the world may face a severe food crisis followed by famine next year.

“During my recent visits to the UK and the USA I had talked to many world leaders and heads of organisations, and everybody was very much anxious about the issue (food security). They think that 2023 will be a very dangerous year when there might be famines and food crisis,” she said.

The Prime minister made the statement delivering her introductory speech in the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Committee (ECNEC) held at the NEC Bhaban in the city. The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence --Ganobhaban. ECNEC is an executive committee under the Cabinet Division to verify and approve all national important development projects.