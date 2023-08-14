HC orders probe over allegations of irregularities in Biman pilots’ recruitment

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to investigate the allegations against Biman Bangladesh Airlines regarding violations of international and its own regulations in recruitment of pilots, reports UNB.

The HC also asked to submit a report in this regard within one month.

The bench of justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order.

The three-member probe committee includes the secretary to the Ministry of civil aviation and tourism, a senior official of Biman, and a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Md Tanveer Ahmed appeared for the petitioner.

On 27 March, a legal notice was sent to form an independent committee to probe the allegations for public interest. It asked to take steps to form an independent committee within two days of receiving the notice.

A writ petition was filed as no action was taken after receiving the notice where secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, the managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were made the defendants.