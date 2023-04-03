Prothom Alo editor’s bail hearing: Issues highlighted at HC

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman got six weeks anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case filed under the Digital Security Act on Sunday.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md. Aminul Islam passed the order in the case lawyer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek) filed against Matiur Rahman and the newspaper’s Savar staff correspondent Samsuzzaman at Ramna police station in the capital on Wednesday midnight.

Journalist Samsuzzaman was picked up from his residence in Savar by some people who identified themselves as members of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) around 20 hours before filing of the case. Later, he was shown arrested in the case and sent to jail on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Samsuzzaman’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmaker said the court sent the journalist to jail by rejecting his bail plea. As per the law, the bail plea has to be submitted first to the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and then Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Another bail would be sought on Monday, he added.