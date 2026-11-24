A battery-powered rickshaw driver in Dhaka earns an average of Tk 29,000 a month. From this income, the driver has to pay the rickshaw owner an average of Tk 10,323 a month in rent. This means that, on average, 38.6 per cent of their monthly earnings go towards paying the owner.

This information emerged from a joint study by BRAC and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

Mehnaz Rabbani, BIGD’s director of operations, presented the findings at a policy dialogue titled ‘Battery-powered rickshaws: Livelihoods and an inclusive, sustainable transition’ at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital today, Tuesday.

The study, titled ‘The political and socio-economic realities of battery-powered rickshaws in Bangladesh’, collected data from 450 rickshaw drivers in Dhaka and Barishal. Of the drivers surveyed, 78.2 per cent rented their rickshaws, while 18 per cent owned their vehicles. Data for the study were collected in June and July.