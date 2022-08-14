Nation to observe National Mourning Day on Monday

The nation will observe the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday with due respect and solemnity, reports BSS.

Bangabandhu and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of 15 August 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.

Father of the Nation's two daughters Sheikh Hasina, now prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana escaped the planned assassination as they were staying abroad.