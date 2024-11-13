Larger share of tunnel and highway toll collected by contractors

The Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway, and the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram are all new infrastructures.

However, contractors were appointed at a high cost for their repair, maintenance and toll collection during the previous Awami League government—without any competitive bidding.

Concerns have been raised that the company awarded the contract benefited by appointing contractors of its own choosing, bypassing the competitive bidding process.

Allegations of corruption have surfaced, implicating the then-ministers and officials.

As a result, the burden now falls on the people of the country. The transportation costs went up. Moreover, they have to shoulder the weight of mounting debt.