What the US State Department report on int’l religious freedom says about Bangladesh

The US State Department has published the 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom, which has highlighted several hindrances and discriminations in practising religion.

It said the constitution designates Islam as the state religion but upholds the principle of secularism. It prohibits religious discrimination and provides for equality for all religions. Family law, enforced in secular courts, contains separate provisions for different religious groups.

In March last year, Ahmadi Muslim leaders said law enforcement and government officials stood by as hundreds of persons attacked the Ahmadi community during its annual convention in Ahmednagar. Two people were killed and dozens injured, and hundreds of Ahmadi houses were looted and one Ahmadi mosque and an Ahmadi medical clinic were destroyed in the violence.

Later, police filed cases against thousands of unnamed individuals and arrested over 200, including the alleged instigators of the violence.