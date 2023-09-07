Police visit Dr Yunus' village home seeking personal details

Prior to the Madunaghat police outpost ASI, another ASI of DSB visited the village and quizzed local people about the Nobel laureate.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning, Dr Yunus’ relative and businessman from Najumia Haat area, Manjur Ali said that an ASI of Madunaghat police outpost went there and asked about Dr Yunus, the number of his children, where they live, their professions, who lives at his village home and so on. The ASI also asked where Dr Yunus lives in Dhaka and about his alma mater, he added.

Manjur Ali further said police talked to local people too. At one stage, he talked to a brother of Dr Yunus over mobile phone and sought detailed information about him.