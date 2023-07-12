NID server at risk: No arrangement for alternative backup

In response to the question whether it is dangerous not to have DRS for the national database, the project director said, DRS must be available and not having a proper one is definitely a risk.

In 2007, the election commission under ATM Shamsul Huda initiated the process of creating a voter list with photographs and issuing National Identity Cards (NID) to voters. Currently, around 30 types of personal information are collected, including the voter’s name, parent’s name, address, date of birth, educational qualification, and photograph. Additionally, voter’s fingerprint, iris recognition, and digital signature are also recorded. All this data is stored in the NID server maintained by the election commission.

According to EC sources, the commission led by Shamsul Huda had initially planned to establish backup servers in Gazipur and Jashore. However, these backup servers have not been activated thus far. On 9 July, the EC nominated three officials to engage with the Bangladesh Data Centre Company Limited for the purpose of setting up the DRS.

IT expert Suman Ahmed Sabir, told Prothom Alo, NID server is very important which supports a wide range of services including banking operations and SIM card sales. He stressed the necessity of a Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for such a database, stating that there is no alternative to it. Sabir highlighted the potential dangers of not having a DRS for the NID server, underscoring the importance of a live backup system where both servers operate simultaneously. This ensures that if one server is damaged or compromised, the other can seamlessly take over its functions.

*This report, originally appeared in Prothom Alo print and online edition in Bangla, has been rewritten for English by Farjana Liakat