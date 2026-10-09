252 detained in one night in anti-teenage gang drive in Cumilla

Police detained 252 people in a single night during an operation against teenage gangs in Cumilla. The drive was conducted from Thursday evening until Friday morning by police from all 18 police stations in the district, in coordination with the Detective Branch (DB). However, police did not provide a breakdown of how many people were detained from each police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lutfur Rahman, the district police’s media officer, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Friday morning.

According to police, the operation targeted locations in different police station areas of the district where teenage gangs were active. Members of various district police units and the DB took part, along with senior police officials.