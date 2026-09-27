254 held in fresh crackdown on teen gangs in Cumilla, including Ratan Group's 'no. 2'

Police conducted a simultaneous anti-teen-gang crackdown across 18 police station areas in Cumilla. A total of 254 people were detained in the operation, which began at 8:00 pm on Saturday and continued until late at night.

Police said four active members of the widely discussed Ratan Group, or R Squad, in Cumilla city were among those detained. One of them, Anisur Rahman alias Anik, 19, is the gang’s “second-in-command.”

Cumilla district police media officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Lutfur Rahman told Prothom Alo at around 2:00 am on Sunday that the operation was conducted simultaneously across all 18 police station areas as part of the regular anti-teen-gang campaign.

He said police identified areas in the city and elsewhere where groups of unruly youths and teen gangs were active and conducted raids there.