Crime continues in Cumilla despite crackdown as teen gang names appear on walls

The Town Hall area of Kandirpar in Cumilla is always crowded, with a library, events at the auditorium, gatherings on the field and shops nearby. On several sections of the wall beside the Town Hall field, the names ‘CBK’, ‘DBX’ and ‘KGS’ have been written.

Abdul Motaleb sells clothes on the pavement in front of the Town Hall. Asked who had written those names, he said, “We don’t even look in that direction. Those boys are no good. In the evening, teenagers come to the field. They are the ones who wrote those names.”

People familiar with the matter said all three names belong to teen gangs in Cumilla. Writing their names on walls is an attempt to identify themselves.

Information has now emerged of groups being formed and displaying their strength not only on walls but also on social media.

An investigation by Prothom Alo found information indicating that at least 20 gangs are active in Cumilla city. Members of these groups have been named in at least 25 widely discussed criminal incidents in the first nine months of this year. However, the activities of such criminal groups have been continuing for more than a decade.