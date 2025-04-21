Court orders to confiscate 100-acre land allocated to Ron Haque Sikder

A Dhaka court has ordered to confiscate the 100-acre land in Dhaka’s Purbachal allocated in the name of Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque Sikder.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Md Jakir Hossain passed the order today, Monday, following a plea from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The ACC informed the court that it was investigating the allegations of corruption, arbitrariness, and looting people’s deposits and giving loans in exchange for bribes against the board of directors of National Bank.