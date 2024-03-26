Independence and National Day today

The nation is set to celebrate the 54th Independence and National Day on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages today on the occasion of the day.

The government has taken elaborate programmes at the national level to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The day's programmes will begin with gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time until achieving their coveted independence in 1971.