Three more die of dengue, 186 hospitalised in 24hrs
Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 517 this year.
Among the recent fatalities, three took place in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
During the period, 186 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, 42 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 67 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.
As of now, 2,354 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.
Since January 1, 2024, a total of 95,070 dengue cases have been reported.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 1,705 people, making it the deadliest year on record.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there were 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.