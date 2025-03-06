Former DU VC AAMS Arefin Siddique on life support

"His condition is critical," said his younger brother, Shakrin Siddique. "He fell at Dhaka Club while buying bakery items and was immediately taken to the hospital," he added, urging everyone to pray for his recovery.

Prof Arefin Siddique, a former faculty member of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, was appointed as the university's 27th Vice-Chancellor in 2009.

He also served as the President and General Secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).