Khadija's mother asks, won't my daughter be able to return to normal life?

According to prison sources and her relatives who have met her, Khadija likes to talk to other inmates, and is upset if anyone doesn’t talk to her. But sometimes she gets depressed. She is worried about whether she will be able to continue her studies even if she ever gets out of prison, whether her friends will treat her the same as before, whether the university authorities will help her and so on. She often gets anxious about why she is not granted bail. She often thinks about her mother, sister and friends.

A senior official of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail said Khadija talks about her mother all day. Khadija also told them the story that even though she was admitted to university, her mother would sometimes feed her herself, wash her clothes. Now she has learned to do everything by herself.

The official said that Khadija's younger sister comes to visit her the most. Prisoners get a chance meet their relatives every 15 days in jail. And one day a week they may talk to relatives on the phone for 10 minutes.

On the question of Khadija's state in prison, Farhana Akhter of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail district told Prothom Alo on the phone Sunday night, "Prison is a prison after all. But the girl is very talented. She tries to keep herself busy and spends time studying. She sews her own clothes. She records the details of the prisoners.”