First investigation report on July killings submitted, 8 accused

Six people were shot dead in Chankharpool in the capital on 5 August 2024, before Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid a massive student and public uprising.

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has now finalised its report on the incident, naming eight people, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, as accused in the case.

All of the accused are former members of the police.

This is the first investigation report completed by the tribunal’s agency concerning charges of murder, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

According to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal, the investigation took six months and 13 days to complete. The final report is 90 pages long and includes statements from 79 witnesses. It also incorporates 19 videos, two audio recordings, 11 newspaper reports, and six death certificates as evidence.

Additionally, the fact-finding report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the July massacre has been appended to the main report.

The eight individuals named in the report are former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former Joint Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna region Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, former Assistant Commissioner of Ramna region Mohammad Imrul, former Inspector of Shahbagh police station Md Arshad Hossain, and constables Md Sujan Hossain, Imaz Hossain, and Md Nasirul Islam. The last four are currently in jail, while the others remain absconding.