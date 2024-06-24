Export growth drops as RMG demand falls globally, state minister tells JS

State minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam said Bangladesh witnessed a downtrend in the growth of readymade exports as RMG demand fell in the global markets.

He said this in reply to a query from Awami League lawmaker M Abdul Latif during a question and answer session in parliament on Sunday.

Ahasanul Islam said exports of RMG grew by 10.27 per cent to 46.90 billion dollars in the 2022-23 fiscal and by 2.86 per cent to 43.85 billion dollars in July-May of the 2023-24 fiscal.