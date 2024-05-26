Cyclone Remal: Biman suspends all Cox's Bazar bound flights Sunday
National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for Sunday due to cyclonic storm Remal.
Meanwhile, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the public relations wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Earlier, Bangladesh meteorological department asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger signal 10 and danger signal 9 for Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports.
According to BMD, the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ over northwest Bay and adjoining area on Saturday evening.