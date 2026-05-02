PM sought Tonu murder case update on Eid, referring to a Prothom Alo report: law minister

Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Md Asaduzzaman, has remarked that the deadlock in the Sohagi Jahan Tonu murder case has begun to clear after ten years, at the initiative of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The law minister revealed that on the morning of the last Eid, the prime minister sent a report from Prothom Alo to his mobile phone, enquiring about the progress of the Tonu murder investigation.

The Law Minister made these remarks as the chief guest at an event held today, Saturday, at the BRAC Centre in Mohakhali, Dhaka, to disseminate research findings.