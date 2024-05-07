Upazila election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order situation ahead of the first phase of upazila parishad election on Tuesday in 150 upazilas across the country.

According to a BGB media release, signed by its public relations officer Md Shariful Islam, the members of the paramilitary force will remain deployed till 10 May.

Under “In Aid to the Civil Power’’, the BGB personnel will perform duty as mobile and striking force to assist the local civil administration to hold a free, fair and peaceful election, it reads.