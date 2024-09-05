Bangladesh begins again

The magazine writes: "Yet to meet the promise of the moment, Bangladesh must do more than oust an ageing autocrat: it must also clean up a rotten political system. The problems are venal political dynasties and the enfeebled institutions that have failed to stand up to them.....Sclerosis at the top has poisoned politics."

Mr Yunus should aim to hold proper elections on a reasonable timescale, but first he will have to clean up institutions that Sheikh Hasina captured, such as the electoral authority and the courts, suggest the article.

Noting that Mr Yunus has a short time to set the country on a democratic path, the article cited his success or failure will shape the lives of 173 million Bangladeshis, and influence the rivalry between China, India, Russia and the West.