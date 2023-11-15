CEC to announce polls schedule while addressing the nation in evening

BNP and other opposition parties have been waging movement to press home their demand of polls under a neutral administration while ruling Awami League is preparing to hold election.

The ruling party insists the election would be held as per constitution.

BNP and like-minded parties and alliances threatened to roll out tougher movement if the schedule of polls is declared.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has announced to hold a mass procession towards the EC if the schedule of polls is announced without reaching a consensus.