CEC to announce polls schedule while addressing the nation in evening

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will announce the schedule of the next general election while addressing the nation this evening.
Election commission secretary Jahangir Alam made the disclosure to the journalists at a briefing this morning.
He said the EC will hold a meeting at 5:00 pm before the announcement of the schedule.
Security has been beefed up around the EC office, Nirbachan Bhaban, at the city’s Agargaon. Vehicular movement has been restricted in some roads in the area.
BNP and other opposition parties have been waging movement to press home their demand of polls under a neutral administration while ruling Awami League is preparing to hold election.
The ruling party insists the election would be held as per constitution.
BNP and like-minded parties and alliances threatened to roll out tougher movement if the schedule of polls is declared.
Islami Andolon Bangladesh has announced to hold a mass procession towards the EC if the schedule of polls is announced without reaching a consensus.