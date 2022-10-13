CAAB space, IAEAB collects rent

To provide courier service home and abroad by using the airport it is prerequisite to get the membership of IAEB. According to the website of the association currently they have 83 member organisations. These organisations run their businesses from the import cargo building of the airport. These organisations have their own offices inside the cargo complex.

Until 2013 courier service companies used to rent these places directly from Civil Aviation Association Bangladesh (CAAB). After a fire at the import cargo complex on that year the direct rent was stopped. Then IAEB acted as a mediator. They took lease of the import cargo complex space (21,605 square feet) and rented it out to the courier service organisations.

According to the documents regarding the lease, IAEB had no contract with CAAB before 2017. On 6 March that year, they made a lease agreement with CAAB. The contract stipulated the lease from 2014 to 2017. Accordingly, the monthly rent per square foot of 12 thousand 455.25 square feet inside the Import Cargo Building was fixed at Tk 120 in 2014, Tk 132 in 2015, Tk 145.20 in 2016 and Taka 159.72 for 2017.