The way GDP grew

In 2020, when the world was passing through an economic recession due to the Covid pandemic, Bangladesh surprised the whole world by declaring an eight per cent growth. The controversy over the country’s GDP is nothing new. However, it gained more momentum during the pandemic. People’s doubt over the figures of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has also increased. Even there are questions regarding the assessment of inflation. The interesting fact is as the politicians are fond of GDP; it is presented in an inflated manner. Likewise, as the politicians do not like inflation, it gets deflated.

The problem is the impact of GDP is less felt while the impact of inflation, despite being deflated, is much more. It is more like the weather which has direct impact on people.

The finance minister has shown us a dream of a seven per cent growth in the 2022-23 financial year. The good news is that the GDP has already been attained within just one month of the new fiscal year. Now, there may be questions as to why the government is not counting the GDP attained in a month. How will the growth be attained then? The answer is quite simple. Here, the letter ‘G’ of GDP stands for gas, ‘D’ stands for diesel and ‘P’ for petrol. There are talks that the price of electricity may increase very soon as well. After that, we will be able to say the letter ‘P’ of GDP stands for power. And the price of gas has already been raised by the government a few days ago.