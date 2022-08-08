Govt invites inflation

When all the countries of the world have been trying hard to come out of the grip of high inflation rate, the Bangladesh government at that very moment invited inflation by hiking the fuel oil price at a record margin of up to 51 per cent.

This record price hike will stoke the inflation rate more and bring sufferings for the low income people.

Inflation is being considered as the biggest problem for the global economy right now.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that the current rate of inflation in different countries is the biggest threat for macro economy. Inflation rate in the US and the UK has reached the highest point in the last 40 years.

The situation is so bad that the experts have been even advising to accept recession to get over the pressure of high inflation rate.

All the countries have been trying to fight inflation by reducing the supply of money. As a result, both the investment and demand have been decreasing. That’s why the symptoms of recession have already appeared in the global economy.

Despite all the steps, if the inflation rate does not decrease and economy contracts more, there will be ‘stagflation’. This means high inflation rate and high unemployment rate. The World Bank thinks many countries have been going towards that situation.