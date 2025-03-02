Establishing voting rights a key challenge

The Election Commission (EC) has struggled to guarantee that all registered voters can freely vote for their preferred candidates over the past one and a half decades. In this context, ‘National Voters’ Day’ is being observed today, Sunday, in a changed political landscape. This year’s theme is ‘Let’s Vote Together in Our Bangladesh.’

Analysts argue that the fall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina government does not automatically ensure a fair electoral environment. Several reforms in the electoral system are necessary to secure voting rights for all. The Electoral Reform Commission has already submitted a report to the government, and action must be taken based on its recommendations.

The parliamentary elections of 2014 and 2018 under the Awami League government severely damaged the electoral process, with widespread allegations of irregularities and vote rigging in both national and local government elections. The most recent 12th parliamentary election in 2024 was also one-sided, with the opposition boycotting the polls.