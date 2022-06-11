Bangladesh

Abdur Rouf Talukder made new BB governor

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Abdur Rouf Talukder
Abdur Rouf TalukderUNB

The government has appointed Abdur Rouf Talukder, senior secretary of finance division at the ministry of finance, as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term, reports UNB.

He will succeed the central bank governor Fazle Kabir whose term expires on 3 July.

The financial institutions division of the finance ministry on Saturday issued a circular in this regard notifying the appointment in public interest.

According to the article 10 (3) and 10 (5) of Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (president’s order 172) the new governor will be appointed on condition of taking retirement from the public service and abandoning all work relationships with all other institutions and associations, it said.

He has been appointed for the next four years from 4 July or the day of joining, said the notification.

Talukder joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February, 1988 (BCS 1985 batch). He worked more than 18 years in finance division before becoming finance secretary on 17 July, 2018.

Apart from his long career in finance division, Talukder has served in the ministry of industries, ministry of food and ministry of information.

He also worked at Bangladesh High Commission, Kuala Lumpur as first secretary (commercial).

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment