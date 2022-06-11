Abdur Rouf Talukder made new BB governor

According to the article 10 (3) and 10 (5) of Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 (president’s order 172) the new governor will be appointed on condition of taking retirement from the public service and abandoning all work relationships with all other institutions and associations, it said.
He has been appointed for the next four years from 4 July or the day of joining, said the notification.
Talukder joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February, 1988 (BCS 1985 batch). He worked more than 18 years in finance division before becoming finance secretary on 17 July, 2018.
Apart from his long career in finance division, Talukder has served in the ministry of industries, ministry of food and ministry of information.
He also worked at Bangladesh High Commission, Kuala Lumpur as first secretary (commercial).