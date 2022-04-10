'Abnormal' expenditure proposed for safe road project

An abnormal expenditure has been proposed in Bangladesh road safety project with an estimated cost of Tk 43.15 billion to reduce road accidents in the country, the planning commission has said.

The planning commission has sent back the project saying the proposed expenditure of Tk 4.40 billion for consultancy and Tk 1.84 for software purchase was abnormal.

Stakeholders said there is no necessity to recruit consultants at the cost of so much amount of money for various works of the project to reduce road accidents.

The project components include reviewing risk of 8,000 kilometers of roads and earth filling, training of drivers, free ambulance service for people injured in road accidents, treatment of injured people at three hospitals or launching of trauma centre, straightening curved ones and improving the signal system.

'Bangladesh road safety' project is supposed to be implemented between January 2022 and December 2026. A meeting was held in connection with the project at the planning commission in-mid March. The project was sent back after review. The road transport and bridges ministry sent the project to the planning commission for approval.