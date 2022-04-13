ACC files case against ex-high commissioner Khairuzzaman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against former high commissioner M Khairuzzaman on charges of embezzling Tk 15.8 million (1.58 crore) from the government’s exchequer.

ACC deputy director Md Anwarul Haque filed the case at its integrated district office Dhaka-1 under the section 409 of the Penal Code and the section 5(2) of the Money Laundering Act.