13 including 6 of a family killed in Tangail, Manikganj road crashes

At least 13 people, including six members of a family, were killed, and 10 others were injured in road crashes on Friday in Manikganj and Tangail, reports UNB.
In Manikganj, seven people including six members of a family were killed as a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Daulatpur's Mulakandi.
The deceased - Harekrishna Baddokar, 60, Khushi Baddokar, 50, Gobinda Baddokar, 30, Babita Baddokar, 26, Radhe Baddokar, 5, Ramprasad Baddokar, 30, auto-rickshaw driver Jamal Sheikh, 32 - were residents of Tangail's Nagarpur upazila.
The country witnessed 388 road accidents in June that left 459 people dead and 618 injured, according to passengers' welfare body Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity
Daulatpur police station officer-in-charge Rezaul Karim said the victims were going to Manikganj while a bus hit their auto-rickshaw at 2:45pm, killing seven on the spot.
"Police seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee.
Also, six people were killed, and 10 others were injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail's Mirzapur.
A Dhaka-bound bus of Sheba Classic Paribahan was parked beside the road when it reached Mirzapur's Kurni, Gorai highway police station officer-in-charge Md Mozaffar Hossain said.
As the passengers got off the bus and stood nearby, a speeding truck hit the bus from behind, killing four on the spot.
Two more died after being taken to hospital. And three of the injured are in critical condition.
Mozaffar said. "The truck driver managed to flee."
The country witnessed 388 road accidents in June that left 459 people dead and 618 injured, according to passengers' welfare body Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.
The number of road accidents in the country rose 56 per cent and fatalities 57 per cent in June compared to May, it said.
During this time, 368 people were killed and 518 others injured in 358 road, railway, and waterway accidents.
In 2019, 8,543 people were killed and 14,318 injured in 6,210 road, railway, and waterway accidents.
Reckless driving, risky overtaking, dilapidated roads, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, using mobile phones or headphones while driving, and lack of awareness among road users were cited as main reasons behind road crashes.