13 including 6 of a family killed in Tangail, Manikganj road crashes

Also, six people were killed, and 10 others were injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail's Mirzapur.



A Dhaka-bound bus of Sheba Classic Paribahan was parked beside the road when it reached Mirzapur's Kurni, Gorai highway police station officer-in-charge Md Mozaffar Hossain said.



As the passengers got off the bus and stood nearby, a speeding truck hit the bus from behind, killing four on the spot.



Two more died after being taken to hospital. And three of the injured are in critical condition.

Mozaffar said. "The truck driver managed to flee."





