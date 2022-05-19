Accident

1674 children died in road accidents in 28 months: RSF

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

As many as 1,674 children were killed in road accidents in the past 28 months until April 2022, according to the latest report by Road Safety Foundation (RSF), reports news agency UNB.

According to the report, 331 children were killed in separate crashes while travelling in vehicles from one place to another, which is 19.77 per cent of the total deaths.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides, 1,027 children were killed while crossing roads or walking along the roads, accounting for 61.35 per cent of the total deaths during the period.

Some 48 or about 2.86 per cent of children died in different road accidents while 268 children lost their lives while on two-wheelers, accounting for 16 per cent of the total deaths, as per the report.

Advertisement

During the survey, RSF found that 72 (21.75 per cent) children died as bus passengers, 25 children (7.55 per cent) as occupants of private cars, microbuses and ambulances, 183 as passengers of three wheelers and 51 as passengers of unauthorised three-wheel vehicles.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement