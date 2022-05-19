1674 children died in road accidents in 28 months: RSF

Besides, 1,027 children were killed while crossing roads or walking along the roads, accounting for 61.35 per cent of the total deaths during the period.
Some 48 or about 2.86 per cent of children died in different road accidents while 268 children lost their lives while on two-wheelers, accounting for 16 per cent of the total deaths, as per the report.
During the survey, RSF found that 72 (21.75 per cent) children died as bus passengers, 25 children (7.55 per cent) as occupants of private cars, microbuses and ambulances, 183 as passengers of three wheelers and 51 as passengers of unauthorised three-wheel vehicles.