Friends allege police non-cooperation over filing case

Following the incident, fellow students staged demonstrations at the BUET’s Central Shaheed Minar for the second day, pressing a five-point demand. At the event, three students read out a written statement where they accused the police of non-cooperation with them over registering the case.

Protesting students said they would submit memorandum to the home adviser to ensure a fair investigation into the incident and the maximum punishments to the perpetrators.

They further alleged the defence lawyer were making confusing remarks, as well as the ‘murder’ was being labelled as an accident in the media.

Three students of the 21st batch from the CSE department read out the statement giving a detail account of Friday’s incidents.

*More to follow…