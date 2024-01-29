NISCHA decides stop providing information on accidents

The Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA) has decided to stop providing any further road accident-related information from now on. It cited the inconsistency in the information provided by the two ministries, private agencies and police regarding road accidents as the main reason behind this. They say it creates confusion among people.

The NISCHA made the announcement at a press conference on ‘confusing stats of road accidents’ in the capital’s National Press Club Monday. Apart from explaining the decision, it also made some proposals at the briefing.

Referring to the reasons behind the decision to stop circulating accident-related statistics, NISCHA officials said that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authorities (BRTA) always claims the information provided by other relevant agencies ‘unacceptable’ as well as has taken initiative to catch the actual scenarios on the roads.