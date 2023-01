A 10-year-old boy has been killed as a truck ploughed through a roadside house in Sadar upazila of Kurigram, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Musa Mia, of the upazila.

The Kurigram-bound timber-laden truck ploughed into the roadside house in front of Jatrapur Union Parishad around 10:00 pm on Sunday while the child and his mother were asleep, said Khan Mohammad Shahriar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station.