4 including 3 of a family killed in Kurigram road accident

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a Dhaka-bound bus and an auto-rickshaw in the Nageshwari area of Kurigram district on Thursday night, reports UNB.

The deceased are Jalil Sarker, driver of the auto-rickshaw and son of late Samuddi Sheikh, Shahidul Islam, his daughter Sumaiya, and his mother Sufia Begum of West Raiganj area of the upazila.

