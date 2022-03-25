4 killed in Narsingdi road crash

The accident occurred in front of an LPG filling station on Madanganj-Narsingdi-Raipura road in Amirganj around 8:00am.

The auto-rickshaw from Raipura collided head-on with the van coming from the opposite direction, leaving four passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and two others injured, said Azizur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Raipura police station.



The injured were rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

Although the pickup van was seized, the driver managed to escape, the OC added.