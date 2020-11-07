4 of a family killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw, car

Four members of a family were killed in a collision between a truck, CNG-run auto-rickshaw, and private car in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Nabalok Mia, 72, his wife, Ayesha Khatun, 60, sister-in-law Fatema, 55, and granddaughter Nadia, 5.

Khatihata highway police officer-in-charge Md Mahbubur Rahman said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a Cumilla-bound truck and a car, injuring eight people on the spot.

“Police seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee. Four of the injured were declared dead after being taken to hospital,” he added.