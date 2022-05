Salma was seriously injured as a motorbike hit her in front of Majlum Master’s Husking Mill in the area around 5:00pm on Friday.

She was rushed to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital where she died the on Saturday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge Chittaranjan Roy of Ruhia Police Station said no one has lodged any complaint yet. Necessary action will be taken if they receive a written complaint.