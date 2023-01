Police have arrested the driver and the helper of the bus that killed a female student of Northern University near Jamuna Future Park in the city on Sunday, UNB reports.

Md Liton, 38, driver of the ‘Victor Paribahan’ bus and son of Kalu Mia of Illasha village of Bhola district, and helper Abul Khair, 22, son of Hashem Gharami of the same district, were arrested from Badda area in the city on Monday morning.