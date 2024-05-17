Bus overturns killing five in Cumilla
Five people were killer and ten others were injured as a passenger bus lost control in Chauddagram of Cumilla. The accident occurred at Basantapur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early on Friday. The names and identities of the deceased couldn’t be confirmed immediately.
Sub-inspector (SI) of highway police’s Miyabazar outpost, Gias Uddin said that a bus Cox's Bazar-bound bus of Relax Paribahan from Dhaka lost control and over turn as it reached Bashantapur.
Some five passengers were killed and at least 10 others sustained injuries in the accident.
The injured have been taken to different hospitals including Chauddagram upazila health complex, he added.
Meanwhile, Chauddagram Fire Service members and highway police reached the spot after being informed about the accident. They recovered the bodies and took the injured to hospitals.