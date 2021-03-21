8 killed in separate road crashes in Faridpur

At least eight people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Madhukhali and Bhanga upazilas of Faridpur district on Sunday, reports UNB.

In Madhukhali upazila, six people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a truck hit a microbus on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Majhkandi in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur district on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.