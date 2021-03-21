Accident

8 killed in separate road crashes in Faridpur

At least eight people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Madhukhali and Bhanga upazilas of Faridpur district on Sunday, reports UNB.

In Madhukhali upazila, six people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a truck hit a microbus on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Majhkandi in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur district on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 9:00am when the truck hit the Dhaka-bound microbus from Magura, leaving two people killed on the spot and 14 others injured, said Mohamamd Russell, assistant sub-inspector of Kanaipur Highway police camp.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared four of them dead.

Police seized the truck but the trucker managed to flee the scene.

Besides, two students were killed when a private car hit a motorbike at Biswaroad in Bhanga upazila headquarters early Sunday.

