7 dead, one injured as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azizul Haque of Burichang police station, four passengers died on the spot, while another three succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

The victims were identified as Rafique Mia, Lutfa Begum, Sanu Mia, Safarjan Begum, and Saju Mia, all residents of Bakshimool village in Burichang upazila.

One more passengers sustained injuries in the collision and are currently receiving treatment. The railway police have been informed and are overseeing the legal procedures regarding the incident, said OC Haque.