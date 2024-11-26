7 dead, one injured as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Seven passengers of a battery-powered auto-rickshaw were killed, and another person injured after a train hit the vehicle in Kalikapur of Burichang upazila in Cumilla along the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 10:00 am when the Subarna Express train, traveling from Chattogram, struck the auto-rickshaw as it attempted to cross the tracks.
According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azizul Haque of Burichang police station, four passengers died on the spot, while another three succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.
The victims were identified as Rafique Mia, Lutfa Begum, Sanu Mia, Safarjan Begum, and Saju Mia, all residents of Bakshimool village in Burichang upazila.
One more passengers sustained injuries in the collision and are currently receiving treatment. The railway police have been informed and are overseeing the legal procedures regarding the incident, said OC Haque.