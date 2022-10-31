Four killed in road accident in Cumilla

Four passengers, including an auto rickshaw driver, died and two others wounded when a pick-up van ran over a CNG-run auto rickshaw after being hit by a reckless bus from behind on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The accident took place on Monday in the Katerpool area at Chandina in Cumilla.

Mainamati highway crossing police station officer-in-charge Akul Chandra Biswas confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.