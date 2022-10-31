Four killed in road accident in Cumilla

The deceased are Habibur Rahman, 27, resident of Debidwar in Cumilla, Tanny Akhter, 20, resident of Madhaiya area in Chandina, her daughter Montaha Jannat, 2, and maternal aunt Reziya Begum, 45.
After the primary treatment, the injured were shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital from Kabila Eastern Medical College in Burichang. The condition of an injured is stated to be critical.
According to locals and police, a reckless bus rammed into a CNG-run auto rickshaw from behind on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Katerpool area.
At that time, another pick-up van plying on the highway ran over the rickshaw. Two women died on the spot.
Locals immediately took the passengers to Kabila Eastern Medical College Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital around 1:00 pm.
Kabila Eastern Medical College health assistant Soleman Hossain said injured passenger two-year-old child Muntaha Jannat and the driver Habibur Rahman died in the hospital. After the primary treatment, two more injured passengers have been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Akul Chandra Biswas said Tanny Akhter and her aunt died on the spot. The driver and Tanny's daughter died in the hospital. The bus and the pick-up van fled. Efforts to identify the vehicles are underway.