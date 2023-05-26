Pak diplomat escape unhurt after a bus rams his car in Brahmanbaria

The deputy high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh and his family members escaped unhurt after a speeding bus collided head-on with his car in Brahmanbaria on Friday noon, police said.
Akul Chandra Biswas, officer in charge (OC) of Sarail Khantihata highway police, said that DHC Qamar Abbas Khokhar along with his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, son Mohammad Khokhar and daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar were going to Moulvibazar's Srimangal this noon, reports UNB.
At that time, the diplomat was driving the car.
When the vehicle carrying them reached Rampur area of Vijaynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, a passenger bus of Duranta Paribahan coming from the opposite direction collided with the car.
Fortunately, they did not get hurt though the front part of the car was twisted.
On information, highway police rushed to the spot and rescued them.
Police detained bus driver Md Saiful Islam, 30, son of Md Shafiqul Islam of Habiganj district, and seized the bus.
Later, the deputy high commissioner and his family members left for Moulvibazar in another vehicle.
"A case will be lodged over the incident", added the OC.
Comments from Pakistan high commission here were not immediately available.