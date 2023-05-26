Pak diplomat escape unhurt after a bus rams his car in Brahmanbaria

The deputy high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh and his family members escaped unhurt after a speeding bus collided head-on with his car in Brahmanbaria on Friday noon, police said.

Akul Chandra Biswas, officer in charge (OC) of Sarail Khantihata highway police, said that DHC Qamar Abbas Khokhar along with his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, son Mohammad Khokhar and daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar were going to Moulvibazar's Srimangal this noon, reports UNB.

At that time, the diplomat was driving the car.