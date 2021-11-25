Accident

Bus, auto-rickshaw collision kills 3 college students in Chandpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three college students were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Bishwa road area of Chandpur's Kachua upazila on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Urmi Majumder, 24, Mahbub Alam, 24, and Saddam Hossain, 23. Urmi and Mahbub were the students of Cumilla Victoria College while Saddam was the student of Chandpur Government College. All of them were residents of Kachua upazila.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 8:00am when the Dhaka-bound BRTC bus hit the Cumilla-bound auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the Bishwa road area.

Urmi Majumder died on the spot while four others, including the driver of the auto-rickshaw, sustained injuries, police said.

The injured were taken to Kachua Upazila Health Complex where two students were declared dead on arrival.

Kachua police station officer-in-charge Mohiuddin said police have seized both the vehicles. “We’ve kept the bodies at the police station,” he added.

