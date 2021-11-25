Bus, auto-rickshaw collision kills 3 college students in Chandpur

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 8:00am when the Dhaka-bound BRTC bus hit the Cumilla-bound auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the Bishwa road area.
Urmi Majumder died on the spot while four others, including the driver of the auto-rickshaw, sustained injuries, police said.
The injured were taken to Kachua Upazila Health Complex where two students were declared dead on arrival.
Kachua police station officer-in-charge Mohiuddin said police have seized both the vehicles. “We’ve kept the bodies at the police station,” he added.