Bus, auto-rickshaw collision kills 3 college students in Chandpur

Three college students were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Bishwa road area of Chandpur's Kachua upazila on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Urmi Majumder, 24, Mahbub Alam, 24, and Saddam Hossain, 23. Urmi and Mahbub were the students of Cumilla Victoria College while Saddam was the student of Chandpur Government College. All of them were residents of Kachua upazila.