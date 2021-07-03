CTTC to investigate Moghbazar blast case

CTTC bomb disposal unit’s additional deputy commissioner AKM Rahmatullah Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “CTTC has taken over the case filed with Ramna police station over the blast incident.”

Eleven people were killed and over 200 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on 27 June evening.

Five injured are still undergoing treatment at hospitals.