CTTC to investigate Moghbazar blast case

CTTC bomb disposal unit’s additional deputy commissioner AKM Rahmatullah Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “CTTC has taken over the case filed with Ramna police station over the blast incident.”
Eleven people were killed and over 200 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on 27 June evening.
Five injured are still undergoing treatment at hospitals.
Ramna police filed a case on 29 June accusing unidentified people. But the case has seen no progress.
Additional deputy commissioner of Ramna division police Harun Or Rashid told Prothom Alo on Friday, “No progress was made in the case for want of expert opinion over the incident of blast.”
The investigating officer of the case said the explosion might have occurred due to mismanagement of the building owner, faulty gas connection or old electricity supply line.
The IO also suspected that the blast might have taken place from unauthorised gas connection or due to negligence in use of electricity by the building’s tenants Sharma House, Bengal Meat, Singer or Grand Confectionery.
The case statement also suspected that the blast might have occured due to the city corporation’s unplanned renovation works of drains in front of the building.