Elderly woman run over by covered van in Dhaka

The elderly woman’s grandson Shihab said a covered van hit the rickshaw carrying her as Nurjahan was going to Lalbagh with Tasnim. “Then both of them fell off the rickshaw and the covered van ran over my grandmother’s head, killing her on the spot.”

“Nur Jahan was declared dead after being rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s emergency unit. Her body has been kept at the morgue for autopsy,” SI Rajib said.

“Tasnim who got injured in the incident is receiving primary treatment. However, the covered van has been seized and its driver has been detained,” he added.